B. Riley Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 1st. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.16) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.76). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for TG Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.94) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

TGTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on TG Therapeutics from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

TG Therapeutics Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of TG Therapeutics stock opened at $10.71 on Friday. TG Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $35.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.98 and its 200-day moving average is $21.10.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.08). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 282.55% and a negative net margin of 730.34%. The company had revenue of $16.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2606.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling at TG Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 73,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $1,966,374.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 654,836 shares in the company, valued at $17,484,121.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 73,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $1,966,374.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 654,836 shares in the company, valued at $17,484,121.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sagar Lonial sold 34,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $814,537.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,928.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TG Therapeutics by 75.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 11,973 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 2.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 66,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $508,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 47.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 25.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 589,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,647,000 after purchasing an additional 120,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.