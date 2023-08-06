B. Riley Increases WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Price Target to $14.00

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Free Report) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the investment management company’s stock.

WHF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.00.

WhiteHorse Finance Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ WHF opened at $13.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $15.19.

WhiteHorse Finance Cuts Dividend

WhiteHorse Finance ( NASDAQ:WHF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $26.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 194.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WhiteHorse Finance

In other news, Director John Bolduc acquired 12,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.69 per share, with a total value of $146,709.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 202,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,487.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 34,673 shares of company stock valued at $402,161 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of WhiteHorse Finance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 342.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 5,172 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 17.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. 12.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It prefers to invest in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.

