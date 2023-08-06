Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR) to Issue — Dividend of $0.08 on August 21st

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Friday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0837 per share by the bank on Monday, August 21st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This is a boost from Banco BBVA Argentina’s previous — dividend of $0.06.

BBAR stock opened at $5.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.86. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $808.72 million for the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.80%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 273.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 514,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 376,680 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the first quarter worth $976,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 233.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 317,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 222,368 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina during the fourth quarter worth about $746,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 32.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 698,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 173,057 shares in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

