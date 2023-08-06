Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR) to Issue — Dividend of $0.08 on August 21st

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Friday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0837 per share by the bank on Monday, August 21st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This is a boost from Banco BBVA Argentina’s previous — dividend of $0.06.
Banco BBVA Argentina Price Performance
BBAR stock opened at $5.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.86. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $808.72 million for the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.80%.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th.
Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile
Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.
