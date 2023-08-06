Bank of America Boosts Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target to $158.00

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered Yum! Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $148.47.

Yum! Brands Trading Down 0.9 %

YUM opened at $134.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $143.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.02.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 20.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $686,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,052 shares in the company, valued at $2,203,458.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $686,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,052 shares in the company, valued at $2,203,458.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.87, for a total value of $531,603.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,846,072.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,681 shares of company stock worth $2,289,403 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Yum! Brands

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

