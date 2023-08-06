Barclays Cuts St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Price Target to GBX 1,300

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from GBX 1,500 ($19.26) to GBX 1,300 ($16.69) in a report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

STJPF has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,148 ($14.74) to GBX 1,063 ($13.65) in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of St. James’s Place from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,305.75.

St. James’s Place Stock Performance

OTCMKTS STJPF opened at $13.42 on Thursday. St. James’s Place has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $15.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.08.

St. James’s Place Company Profile

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

