Barclays Increases BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Price Target to $12.00

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BIGC. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on BigCommerce from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BigCommerce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.23.

Shares of BIGC opened at $12.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.69 and a 200-day moving average of $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The company has a market capitalization of $900.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 0.84. BigCommerce has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $21.80.

BigCommerce ( NASDAQ:BIGC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $71.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.54 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 145.27%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BigCommerce will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BigCommerce news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 8,445 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $84,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 137,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 8,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $84,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 137,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 5,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total value of $41,891.76. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 234,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,946.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,504 shares of company stock valued at $462,519. 10.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in BigCommerce by 84.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,015,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,491 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,127,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 117.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,889,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,500 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BigCommerce during the fourth quarter valued at $4,285,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in BigCommerce during the fourth quarter valued at $3,788,000. 73.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

