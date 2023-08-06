Barclays Increases Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target to $198.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $170.00 to $198.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on ETN. Wolfe Research lowered Eaton from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $212.08.

Eaton Price Performance

ETN opened at $215.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $198.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.14. Eaton has a 1 year low of $129.85 and a 1 year high of $225.76.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 50.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total value of $394,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,142.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Eaton by 12.1% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 22,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in Eaton by 1.3% during the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 32,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP grew its position in shares of Eaton by 72.4% in the second quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 99,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,941,000 after purchasing an additional 41,645 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 271.5% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 74,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,026,000 after purchasing an additional 54,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

