Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 981,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,550 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 1.43% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals worth $20,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 46,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Syndax Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.89.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of SNDX opened at $19.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.31. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.26 and a 1-year high of $29.86.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Briggs Morrison sold 52,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $1,131,625.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,868.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William Meury sold 83,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $1,698,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Briggs Morrison sold 52,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $1,131,625.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,868.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 242,142 shares of company stock valued at $5,040,389. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged (KMT2Ar) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

