Barclays PLC Sells 159,098 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Barclays PLC cut its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 57.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 119,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 159,098 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $20,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 13.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 8.2% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 25.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 100.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 59,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,939,000 after acquiring an additional 29,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Up 0.2 %

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $184.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.29. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.07 and a 12 month high of $220.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.01). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 46.32% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $690.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $190.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.10, for a total transaction of $704,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 62,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,016,639.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 295 apartment communities containing 88,826 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

