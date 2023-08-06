Barclays PLC Sells 24,767 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Barclays PLC lowered its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,691 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 24,767 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.10% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $24,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,579,876,000 after purchasing an additional 82,459 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,719,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $404,796,000 after purchasing an additional 12,228 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506,824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $353,983,000 after purchasing an additional 36,935 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,060,804 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $249,660,000 after acquiring an additional 145,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,367,000. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $375.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.78. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.19 and a 1-year high of $389.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $366.43 and its 200 day moving average is $339.85.

Insider Transactions at West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $753.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total transaction of $343,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,438.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total transaction of $343,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,438.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.10, for a total transaction of $15,976,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,574 shares in the company, valued at $48,863,819.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on WST. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $390.00 to $405.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $350.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Further Reading

