Barclays Raises Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Price Target to $41.00

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Barclays from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 17.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on APPN. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Appian in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Appian from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Appian from $40.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Appian from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Appian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.11.

APPN stock opened at $49.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -22.83 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Appian has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $57.47.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01). Appian had a negative return on equity of 99.85% and a negative net margin of 31.11%. The business had revenue of $135.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.14 million. Equities analysts forecast that Appian will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APPN. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Appian in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 850.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Appian in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. 52.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Appian Corporation provides low-code process automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers workflow, artificial intelligence, robotic process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize end-to-end processes and complex business operations.

