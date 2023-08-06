Barclays Raises ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Price Target to GBX 310

ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from GBX 300 ($3.85) to GBX 310 ($3.98) in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

CNVVY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded ConvaTec Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 290 ($3.72) to GBX 320 ($4.11) in a research note on Thursday. HSBC upgraded shares of ConvaTec Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 220 ($2.82) to GBX 225 ($2.89) in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $272.50.

ConvaTec Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CNVVY opened at $11.30 on Thursday. ConvaTec Group has a one year low of $8.69 and a one year high of $12.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.92.

ConvaTec Group Cuts Dividend

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.0561 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th.

ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical products and technologies worldwide. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns.

