Barclays Raises Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Price Target to $12.00

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
ZETA opened at $9.33 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.28. Zeta Global has a twelve month low of $5.78 and a twelve month high of $11.28.
Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $157.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.25 million. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 186.56% and a negative net margin of 35.06%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zeta Global will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.
Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.
