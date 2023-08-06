Barclays Raises Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Price Target to $12.00

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ZETA opened at $9.33 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.28. Zeta Global has a twelve month low of $5.78 and a twelve month high of $11.28.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $157.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.25 million. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 186.56% and a negative net margin of 35.06%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zeta Global will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zeta Global by 20.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 64,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 11,015 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 19.5% in the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 5.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 143.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 99,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 58,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 18.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 469,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 73,201 shares in the last quarter. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

