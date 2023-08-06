Base Carbon (OTC:BCBNF) PT Raised to C$1.75 at Raymond James

Base Carbon (OTC:BCBNF – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research note released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Base Carbon from C$1.25 to C$1.10 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

Base Carbon Stock Down 1.8 %

OTC BCBNF opened at $0.41 on Thursday. Base Carbon has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.33.

About Base Carbon

Base Carbon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of capital, development expertise, and management operating resources to projects involved primarily in voluntary carbon markets and the broader environmental markets. The company was formerly known as 1287411 B.C. Ltd. and changed its name to Base Carbon Inc in February 2022.

