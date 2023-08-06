Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) PT Raised to $95.00 at Truist Financial

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.05% from the stock’s previous close.

BECN has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.44.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Beacon Roofing Supply Price Performance

BECN stock opened at $83.30 on Friday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1 year low of $50.42 and a 1 year high of $87.46. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.64 and a 200 day moving average of $66.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Insider Activity at Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 1,500 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $91,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,163. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 8,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $628,172.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $91,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,183 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,163. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,910 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,209. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Beacon Roofing Supply

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BECN. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 124.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 98,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,215,000 after acquiring an additional 54,774 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $506,000. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 15,094,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,340,000 after acquiring an additional 111,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 186,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares during the period.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

(Get Free Report)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.