BellRing Brands (BRBR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 7th. Analysts expect BellRing Brands to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. BellRing Brands has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $385.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.26 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 42.81% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect BellRing Brands to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

BellRing Brands Price Performance

Shares of BRBR stock opened at $35.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.02 and a 200 day moving average of $33.73. BellRing Brands has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $37.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at BellRing Brands

BRBR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on BellRing Brands from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. William Blair began coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.15.

In related news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $537,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 230,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,240,534.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BellRing Brands

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRBR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in BellRing Brands by 1,839.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,931,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in BellRing Brands by 610.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,065,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,599,000 after acquiring an additional 915,857 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in BellRing Brands by 15,216.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 14,912 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

About BellRing Brands

(Get Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.