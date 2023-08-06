Benchmark Raises Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target to $67.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Benchmark from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.30.

ZG stock opened at $54.77 on Thursday. Zillow Group has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $55.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of -71.13 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 12.70 and a current ratio of 10.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.03 and a 200-day moving average of $45.21.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.22. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $469.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.37 million. As a group, analysts expect that Zillow Group will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Allen Parker sold 7,070 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total transaction of $315,746.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,047 shares in the company, valued at $10,497,199.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 10,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $491,928.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,515 shares in the company, valued at $2,798,317.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen Parker sold 7,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total transaction of $315,746.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 235,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,497,199.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,976 shares of company stock worth $2,160,226 over the last ninety days. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,653,000. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the first quarter worth approximately $410,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,180,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Zillow Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $469,000. 19.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

