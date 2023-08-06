Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $57.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 142.86% from the stock’s current price.

BCYC has been the subject of several other research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bicycle Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of BCYC stock opened at $23.47 on Friday. Bicycle Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $18.84 and a fifty-two week high of $33.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.04 million, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCYC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.31). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.27% and a negative net margin of 621.69%. The business had revenue of $11.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 million. Equities analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $37,599.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,122,385.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,346 shares of company stock valued at $58,885. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bicycle Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 109.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $135,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 4,393.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 7,117 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. It is developing BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease; BT5528, a BTC that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Ephrin type-A receptor 2; and BT8009, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Nectin-4.

Featured Articles

