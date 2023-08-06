Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($5.01) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for Biohaven in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($5.01) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($4.53). The consensus estimate for Biohaven’s current full-year earnings is ($5.02) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Biohaven’s FY2024 earnings at ($5.35) EPS.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.14).

Separately, BTIG Research raised their target price on Biohaven from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

Shares of BHVN opened at $19.69 on Friday. Biohaven has a 12 month low of $5.54 and a 12 month high of $26.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.11.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RP Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Biohaven by 164.3% in the 4th quarter. RP Management LLC now owns 2,936,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825,396 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in Biohaven during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,709,000. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Biohaven by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,724,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,000 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in Biohaven during the first quarter valued at $16,485,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Biohaven by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,655,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,928,000 after buying an additional 1,086,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; BHV-7010, a Kv7 channel modulator for the treatment of different neurological diseases; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an oral myeloperoxidase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

