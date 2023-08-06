Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BLKB. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James raised Blackbaud from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 5th.

Blackbaud Stock Performance

Blackbaud stock opened at $73.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -86.53, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Blackbaud has a 1 year low of $43.54 and a 1 year high of $78.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Blackbaud ( NASDAQ:BLKB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 9.43% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $261.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.35 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Blackbaud will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,098,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Blackbaud news, Director George H. Ellis sold 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.46, for a total transaction of $121,543.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,646.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,098,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,275 shares of company stock worth $957,174. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackbaud

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLKB. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,478,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,689,000 after purchasing an additional 16,052 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Blackbaud by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,105,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,929,000 after buying an additional 81,336 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 865.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,970,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558,788 shares in the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Blackbaud by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,275,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,546,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,168,000 after acquiring an additional 29,537 shares in the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackbaud Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

See Also

