Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $85.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. SVB Securities cut Blueprint Medicines from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. VNET Group restated a maintains rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $77.76.

BPMC opened at $49.84 on Thursday. Blueprint Medicines has a 1 year low of $37.82 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.58.

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.58) by $0.39. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 245.62% and a negative return on equity of 117.88%. The company had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.68) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines will post -9.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 2,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $120,102.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,371.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPMC. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 18.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 11.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 53.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 11,131 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,383,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $343,876,000 after buying an additional 46,264 shares in the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

