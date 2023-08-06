BMO Capital Markets Boosts Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Price Target to C$75.00

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Free Report) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TRMLF. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday. 51job reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Tourmaline Oil Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRMLF opened at $51.60 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.14. Tourmaline Oil has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $63.94.

Tourmaline Oil Cuts Dividend

About Tourmaline Oil

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1946 per share. This represents a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th.

(Get Free Report)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.