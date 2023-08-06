BMO Capital Markets Raises ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Price Target to C$21.00

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Free Report) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AETUF. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

ARC Resources Stock Down 0.9 %

OTCMKTS:AETUF opened at $15.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62. ARC Resources has a 1-year low of $10.45 and a 1-year high of $15.32.

ARC Resources Increases Dividend

ARC Resources ( OTCMKTS:AETUF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The firm had revenue of $899.83 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.1273 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is a positive change from ARC Resources’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 17.18%.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

