BMO Capital Markets Raises First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Price Target to C$43.00

First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Free Report) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Get First National Financial alerts:

First National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FNLIF stock opened at $30.00 on Thursday. First National Financial has a 1 year low of $23.74 and a 1 year high of $30.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.34.

First National Financial Company Profile

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.