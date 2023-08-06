BMO Capital Markets Raises STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Price Target to C$6.50

STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research note published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on STEP Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

STEP Energy Services Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SNVVF opened at $3.11 on Thursday. STEP Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $5.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.74.

About STEP Energy Services

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping, and hydraulic fracturing to service oil and natural gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and involved in standalone projects.

