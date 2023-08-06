Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink upgraded Bolt Biotherapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of BOLT stock opened at $1.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 8.10. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $2.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bolt Biotherapeutics

Bolt Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:BOLT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.04. Bolt Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,207.36% and a negative return on equity of 44.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 million. On average, analysts predict that Bolt Biotherapeutics will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOLT. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 538,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 248,473 shares during the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $391,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 850.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 189,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 169,398 shares during the period. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate BDC-1001, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2- positive solid tumors, including breast, colorectal, endometrial, and gastroesophageal cancer.

