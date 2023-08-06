Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) PT Raised to $3,325.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $2,950.00 to $3,325.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Booking from $3,130.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Booking from $1,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Booking in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $2,257.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,990.58.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $3,063.16 on Friday. Booking has a 1 year low of $1,616.85 and a 1 year high of $3,166.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,746.15 and its 200 day moving average is $2,618.44. The stock has a market cap of $113.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $28.84 by $8.78. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 195.00% and a net margin of 23.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $19.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking will post 138.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,641.08, for a total transaction of $1,980,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,470,124.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,857.23, for a total transaction of $1,571,476.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,869,787.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,641.08, for a total value of $1,980,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,470,124.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,900 shares of company stock valued at $10,586,953 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Booking in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

