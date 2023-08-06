Bowman Consulting Group (BWMN) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $76.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.34 million. Bowman Consulting Group had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 4.25%. On average, analysts expect Bowman Consulting Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bowman Consulting Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BWMN opened at $34.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Bowman Consulting Group has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $35.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.53 million, a P/E ratio of 120.35 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Bowman Consulting Group

In other Bowman Consulting Group news, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $214,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,691,709.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Bowman Consulting Group news, CEO Gary Bowman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total value of $201,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,050,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,271,437.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $214,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 212,298 shares in the company, valued at $5,691,709.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 51,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,262 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWMN. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 31,609.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 26,552 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $568,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $489,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $358,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 102,027.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 11,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.02% of the company’s stock.

About Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

