BP (NYSE:BP) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of BP (NYSE:BP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BP. Raymond James increased their price target on BP from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. TD Securities increased their target price on BP from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank downgraded BP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on BP from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, AlphaValue raised BP to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $366.08.

BP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BP opened at $36.80 on Wednesday. BP has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $41.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.69 and a 200-day moving average of $37.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $107.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.75.

BP Increases Dividend

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $49.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.24 billion. BP had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 24.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BP will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.4362 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. BP’s payout ratio is presently 25.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BP

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BP. Cowa LLC grew its position in BP by 10,274.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 2,050,341 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,940,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of BP by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,085,143 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,170,000 after purchasing an additional 375,191 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BP by 269.7% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 495,073 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $18,783,000 after purchasing an additional 361,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of BP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,830,000. Institutional investors own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

About BP

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Featured Stories

