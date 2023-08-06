Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.40

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$14.40 and traded as high as C$15.81. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services shares last traded at C$15.71, with a volume of 1,841 shares trading hands.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of C$148.93 million, a P/E ratio of 50.68 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.95 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.40.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$11.99 million for the quarter.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Increases Dividend

About Bridgemarq Real Estate Services

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.59%. This is a positive change from Bridgemarq Real Estate Services’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services’s payout ratio is 435.48%.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. It offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate services. The company provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, and Johnston and Daniel brand names.

