Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.40

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$14.40 and traded as high as C$15.81. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services shares last traded at C$15.71, with a volume of 1,841 shares trading hands.
Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Stock Up 0.4 %
The company has a market cap of C$148.93 million, a P/E ratio of 50.68 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.95 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.40.
Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$11.99 million for the quarter.
Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Increases Dividend
About Bridgemarq Real Estate Services
Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. It offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate services. The company provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, and Johnston and Daniel brand names.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bridgemarq Real Estate Services
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 07/31 – 08/04
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgemarq Real Estate Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.