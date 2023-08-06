Brilliant Earth Group’s (BRLT) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James cut Brilliant Earth Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brilliant Earth Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.50.

NASDAQ BRLT opened at $3.83 on Thursday. Brilliant Earth Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.18. The stock has a market cap of $368.68 million, a P/E ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.75.

Brilliant Earth Group ( NASDAQ:BRLT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $97.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.25 million. Brilliant Earth Group had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 1.65%. On average, analysts forecast that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jennifer Noel Harris sold 10,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total transaction of $38,104.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,895.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 85.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 6,047.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.94% of the company’s stock.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc designs, procures, and sells diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry. The company sells directly to consumers through its omnichannel sales platform, including e-commerce and showrooms.

