Brokerages Set AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Price Target at $99.00

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.00.

ACM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of AECOM from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Institutional Trading of AECOM

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AECOM during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 3,000.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 80.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AECOM during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AECOM Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ACM opened at $86.52 on Thursday. AECOM has a 52 week low of $66.47 and a 52 week high of $92.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.60.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. AECOM had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is 27.17%.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

