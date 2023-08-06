Brokerages Set ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Target Price at $315.33

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $317.67.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on ANSYS from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on ANSYS from $292.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Janet Lee sold 2,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.21, for a total transaction of $841,621.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,684,369.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ANSYS news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 52,221 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total value of $17,129,010.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at $70,186,595.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Janet Lee sold 2,580 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.21, for a total transaction of $841,621.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,684,369.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,238 shares of company stock valued at $23,261,277. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ANSYS Stock Down 0.3 %

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in ANSYS by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 49,429 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in ANSYS by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $304.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.24. ANSYS has a one year low of $194.23 and a one year high of $351.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $309.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.20.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $496.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.05 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 24.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

