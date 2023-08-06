Brokerages Set Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target at $136.14

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $136.14.
Several research firms have recently commented on CHKP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.
Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $127.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.86. Check Point Software Technologies has a one year low of $107.54 and a one year high of $135.93. The company has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.66.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,767,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,602,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,307,000 after acquiring an additional 876,240 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,505,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,775,000 after acquiring an additional 875,580 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,208,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,456,000. 67.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Check Point Software Technologies
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.
