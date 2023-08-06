Brokerages Set Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Target Price at $136.14

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $136.14.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHKP. BTIG Research cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Shares of CHKP opened at $127.18 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $107.54 and a 1-year high of $135.93. The stock has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.86.

Institutional Trading of Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $588.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,820,000,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Get Free Report

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.