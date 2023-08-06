Brokerages Set Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Target Price at $136.14

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $136.14.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHKP. BTIG Research cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th.
Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance
Shares of CHKP opened at $127.18 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $107.54 and a 1-year high of $135.93. The stock has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.86.
Institutional Trading of Check Point Software Technologies
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,820,000,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Check Point Software Technologies
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.
