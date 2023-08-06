Brokerages Set Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) PT at $73.62

Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.38.

COIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

In other news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $1,681,528.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.65 per share, with a total value of $5,965,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,221,844 shares in the company, valued at $72,882,994.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $1,681,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 404,651 shares of company stock worth $31,064,713. 33.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 144.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Coinbase Global by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 45.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COIN opened at $87.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.28 and its 200-day moving average is $66.90. The stock has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 2.72. Coinbase Global has a twelve month low of $31.55 and a twelve month high of $114.43.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.36. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 20.84% and a negative net margin of 47.33%. The firm had revenue of $707.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($4.95) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

