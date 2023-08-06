Brokerages Set Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Price Target at GBX 189.25

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 189.25 ($2.43).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 152 ($1.95) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Monday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 180 ($2.31) to GBX 175 ($2.25) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th.

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

Direct Line Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON DLG opened at GBX 149.55 ($1.92) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.83, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of £1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,738.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 151.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 161.09. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52 week low of GBX 132.12 ($1.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 238.60 ($3.06).

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.