Brokerages Set DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Price Target at $77.75

Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.50.
DD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.
DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance
Shares of DD opened at $77.03 on Thursday. DuPont de Nemours has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $78.74. The company has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.86 and a 200-day moving average of $71.05.
DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 14.85%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $155,402.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1,767.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 18,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,405,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,434,000 after buying an additional 29,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.
DuPont de Nemours Company Profile
DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than DuPont de Nemours
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 07/31 – 08/04
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.