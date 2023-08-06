Brokerages Set ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) PT at $180.00

Shares of ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $180.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ITM Power from GBX 210 ($2.70) to GBX 180 ($2.31) in a research report on Thursday, July 13th.

ITM Power Price Performance

Shares of ITMPF opened at $1.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average of $1.04. ITM Power has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $3.10.

About ITM Power

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas1SP, HGas3SP, 3MEP CUBE, and 2GEP Skid. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment, automotive fuel, hydrogen, electrolyser solutions, and hydrogen storage solutions.

