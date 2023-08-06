Brokerages Set KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Price Target at $69.43

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.43.

Several research analysts recently commented on KBR shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of KBR from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of KBR from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet cut shares of KBR from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of KBR from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $31,353.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other KBR news, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 119,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.21, for a total transaction of $7,338,405.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,639 shares in the company, valued at $40,988,603.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $31,353.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,520 shares in the company, valued at $948,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 123,656 shares of company stock valued at $7,565,090. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KBR

KBR Trading Up 0.4 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in KBR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in KBR by 930.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in KBR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in KBR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in KBR by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:KBR opened at $61.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.76. KBR has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $65.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of -66.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.11.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a positive return on equity of 24.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that KBR will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is -58.06%.

About KBR

(Get Free Report

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Stories

