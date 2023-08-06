Brokerages Set Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) PT at $61.76

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.59.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TAP. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.

In related news, insider Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,840 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $111,540.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,300.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2,192.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,781.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TAP opened at $65.31 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.16. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 408.19, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.86. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $46.69 and a twelve month high of $70.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,025.00%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

