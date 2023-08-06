Brokerages Set NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) PT at $43.50

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NRG. StockNews.com began coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NRG Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on NRG Energy from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NRG Energy by 6.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in NRG Energy by 12.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in NRG Energy by 6.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 427,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,396,000 after purchasing an additional 24,792 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in NRG Energy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in NRG Energy by 6.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 229,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 14,574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

NRG opened at $37.52 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.10 and its 200-day moving average is $34.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of -4.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99. NRG Energy has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $45.80.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 17.12% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. On average, equities analysts predict that NRG Energy will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.3775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is -19.04%.

About NRG Energy

(Get Free Report

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.