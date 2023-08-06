Brokerages Set NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target at $225.00

Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $225.00.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $217.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $213.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $202.51 and a 200-day moving average of $185.55. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $132.08 and a 52 week high of $225.57. The company has a market capitalization of $55.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 38.41%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 20,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total value of $4,666,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,952,493.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Julie Southern bought 203 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $218.07 per share, with a total value of $44,268.21. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,457.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 20,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total value of $4,666,826.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,952,493.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,100 shares of company stock worth $7,249,057. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth $29,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

