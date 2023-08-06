Brokerages Set PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) PT at $20.08

Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.08.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, July 30th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Thursday, June 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.75 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,722,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,854,000 after purchasing an additional 336,055 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,989,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,835,000 after purchasing an additional 80,182 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 51.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,080,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069,478 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 8.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,963,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,560,000 after purchasing an additional 307,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 354.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,082,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,127 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PacWest Bancorp Stock Up 1.0 %

PacWest Bancorp Announces Dividend

PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $9.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.36 and its 200-day moving average is $13.40. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $2.48 and a fifty-two week high of $30.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is -0.38%.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate mortgage loans, and real estate construction and land loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; lender, equipment, and premium finance; other asset-based loans; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Featured Articles

