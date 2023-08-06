Brokerages Set Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) PT at $10.85

Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.85.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RPAY shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Repay from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Repay from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Repay from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th.

Repay Price Performance

Repay stock opened at $8.20 on Thursday. Repay has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $14.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.61 and a 200-day moving average of $7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $825.00 million, a P/E ratio of -24.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Insider Transactions at Repay

Repay ( NASDAQ:RPAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $74.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.39 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 9.51% and a positive return on equity of 6.83%. As a group, analysts predict that Repay will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Repay news, President Shaler Alias sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $4,560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $570,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 1,693,722 shares of company stock valued at $12,929,116 in the last quarter. Insiders own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Repay by 42.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repay by 377.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Repay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repay by 1,458.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Repay by 325.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. It operates in two segments, Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

Further Reading

