Brokerages Set Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Price Target at $26.00

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.40.

SPNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Sapiens International from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Sapiens International from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Sapiens International from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Sapiens International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th.

Sapiens International Trading Up 2.9 %

SPNS stock opened at $30.04 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Sapiens International has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $30.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 1.25.

Sapiens International Increases Dividend

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The company had revenue of $124.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.13 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 16.72%. Analysts expect that Sapiens International will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Sapiens International’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. Sapiens International’s payout ratio is 50.98%.

Institutional Trading of Sapiens International

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Sapiens International by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 75,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 713,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,192,000 after buying an additional 54,430 shares during the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 15,162 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sapiens International in the 4th quarter valued at about $533,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

About Sapiens International

(Get Free Report

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

