Brokerages Set Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Target Price at $68.43

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.43.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $95.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 11.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,378 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 31.6% during the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 11,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter worth approximately $425,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter worth approximately $882,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter worth approximately $427,000. 65.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scorpio Tankers Trading Down 0.5 %

Scorpio Tankers Dividend Announcement

Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $49.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Scorpio Tankers has a 52 week low of $37.78 and a 52 week high of $64.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is 6.97%.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 23, 2023, its fleet consisted of 113 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 39 LR2, 60 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 7.2 years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.