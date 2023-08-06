Brokerages Set Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Target Price at $62.20

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.20.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SMMNY. HSBC cut Siemens Healthineers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Siemens Healthineers to €70.80 ($77.80) in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Siemens Healthineers Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMMNY opened at $26.87 on Thursday. Siemens Healthineers has a 1 year low of $19.44 and a 1 year high of $31.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.22.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

