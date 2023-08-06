Brokerages Set Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Price Target at $16.50

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.86.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Sotera Health from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sotera Health from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Sotera Health from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sotera Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHC. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $411,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,016,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 8,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ SHC opened at $17.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31. Sotera Health has a 52 week low of $5.78 and a 52 week high of $20.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 2.22.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Sotera Health had a positive return on equity of 48.61% and a negative net margin of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $220.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.70 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sotera Health

(Get Free Report

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing. It also provides microbiological and analytical chemistry testing, and advisory services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.