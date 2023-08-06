Brokerages Set TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Target Price at C$57.47

Shares of TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$57.47.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TRP shares. National Bank Financial raised shares of TC Energy from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$59.50 to C$60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. CIBC lowered shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$62.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. CSFB lowered their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$60.50 to C$59.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th.

TC Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of TRP opened at C$48.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$48.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.26. TC Energy has a 12 month low of C$43.70 and a 12 month high of C$66.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$52.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$54.12.

TC Energy Dividend Announcement

TC Energy Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 236.94%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

